Apollon Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

