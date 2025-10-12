GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 363.9% in the second quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 43,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 186,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,158,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

DHR opened at $202.53 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

