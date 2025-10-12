59,379 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 256,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,731.99. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saleem Drera sold 266,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,210.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,458.74. This represents a 91.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,959. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UUUU stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
