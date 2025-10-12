GFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 17,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

