S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 3.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $486.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.93 and a 200-day moving average of $514.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

