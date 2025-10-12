Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.1%

C opened at $93.87 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

