CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $577.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

