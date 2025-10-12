Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

