GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,705 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

