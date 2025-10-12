iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.