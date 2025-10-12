International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

