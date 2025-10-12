Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Generac were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total transaction of $837,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at $91,740,467.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

