Alpha Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,168.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

