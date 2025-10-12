Prostatis Group LLC Sells 10,731 Shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF $THLV

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 1.29% of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THLV. Thor Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $77,026,000. J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $843,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,563,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of THLV opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.85.

THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

