Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $237,000 Position in General Motors Company $GM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This represents a 50.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

