LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF $PAPI

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000.

Shares of PAPI stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad equity portfolio of US dividend payers, while utilizing a laddered, naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation.

