Eastern Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

