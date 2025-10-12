Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $34.38 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $641.79 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.