18,000 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 198.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antonia Korsanos acquired 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.05 per share, with a total value of $645,603.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,340.75. This trade represents a 54.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Throsby acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,868.34. The trade was a 90.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNW. Zacks Research lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $113.94.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

