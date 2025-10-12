IFP Advisors Inc Sells 123 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $484.17 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.29 and its 200 day moving average is $482.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.79.

View Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.