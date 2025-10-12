Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.47 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.