Equity Bancshares, Inc. $EQBK Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.14% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQBK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $355,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 311.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $217,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.