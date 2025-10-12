Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial comprises about 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFIN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 10,573.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $211,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,774.48. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $391,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,500.44. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

