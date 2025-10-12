Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $479.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

