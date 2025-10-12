Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $201,000 in Textron Inc. $TXT

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,408,000 after buying an additional 76,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,577 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $89,403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after buying an additional 626,346 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

