TFR Capital LLC. Buys 668 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.