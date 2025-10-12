Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 114 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,680,334,000 after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 123,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,897,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,605,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $331.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.56.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

