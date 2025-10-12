US Bancorp DE Has $8.26 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in eBay by 2,536.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after buying an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 253.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $662,598.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,462.48. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,691 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of EBAY opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

