Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

