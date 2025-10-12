Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

