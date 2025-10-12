2,107 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 88.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.