Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $99.38 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

