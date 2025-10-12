Maestria Partners LLC Has $27.03 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Maestria Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 9.4% of Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

