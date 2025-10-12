Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Invests $329,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,390,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 268,016 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 472,688 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 629,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

