Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,447 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after purchasing an additional 599,149 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

