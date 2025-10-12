Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,037,000 after buying an additional 403,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after buying an additional 484,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

