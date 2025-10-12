Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 275935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Oxford Industries by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,208 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Oxford Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 278,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

