Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.96. 561,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 690,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $871.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,705 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

