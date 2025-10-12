Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.