Maestria Partners LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Maestria Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises 3.6% of Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Read Our Latest Report on PCOR

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $558,208.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,123,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,985.53. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $56,531.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,704.22. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,658. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.