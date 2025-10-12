ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

