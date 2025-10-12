IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 142,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 630,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,089,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,420,000 after acquiring an additional 589,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.