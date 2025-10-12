Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zephirin Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

