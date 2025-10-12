Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 4.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $122.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.62 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

