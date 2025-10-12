Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF $RFG

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of RFG opened at $49.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
