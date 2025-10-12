Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,194 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $101,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 157,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 863,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,509,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

