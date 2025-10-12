Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

