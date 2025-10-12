Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 242,107 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 538,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 155,755 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 327,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 154,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 132,412 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

