Prostatis Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,261,000 after purchasing an additional 196,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8%

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.