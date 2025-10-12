Prostatis Group LLC Sells 117,854 Shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF $QRFT

Prostatis Group LLC cut its position in shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,854 shares during the quarter. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 45.06% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

